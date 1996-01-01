Functional Genomics Practice Problems
In the DNA footprint protection assay, the samples are exposed to which of the following enzymes?
To facilitate detection in gel electrophoresis, all fragments in the DNA footprint protection assay are end-labeled with which of the following?
Which of the following assays can identify the exact location of the protein-binding sequence?
A DNA segment containing a gene including the promoter and terminator regions was studied by band shift assay. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Lane 3 will correspond to which of the following?
The band shift assay was used to examine a segment of DNA containing the whole sequence of a gene, including the promoter and terminator regions. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Determine which of the following lanes is most likely to correspond to naked DNA + RNA polymerase II + all general transcription factors.
The band shift assay was used to examine a segment of DNA containing the whole sequence of a gene, including the promoter and terminator regions. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Lane 1 represents the control, containing only naked DNA. Determine which of the following conditions corresponds to lane 4.
The band shift assay was used to examine a 5 kb segment of DNA containing the whole sequence of a rabbit gene, including the promoter and terminator regions. The following image shows the gel bands that were observed.
Which lane will be the control, containing only naked DNA?
The two-hybrid system is a high-throughput approach for determining whether two proteins interact. This system is based on the modular nature of which of the following transcription factors?
Which of the following branch of genomics is concerned with understanding the gene functions in an organism?
Which of the following experiments could help determine whether the two mouse Ubx orthologs have distinct or redundant functions?
You have identified a mutation in Arabidopsis that results in leaves curling upward, rather than being flat as in the wild type. Further analysis reveals that the mutated gene belongs to a small gene family composed of three additional members in Arabidopsis. To determine if the other three members of the gene family have similar or distinct functions compared to the mutated gene, you decide to generate double mutants between the mutated gene and each of the other gene family members. What is the expected outcome if the other gene family members act in the same pathway?
What is the purpose of performing mutagenesis in a genetic screen for identifying genes involved in Drosophila wing development?
Which approach involves rescuing a loss-of-function phenotype in a cellular or organismal model system to demonstrate the functionality of a fusion protein?
Which of the following method(s) is/are used to identify conserved noncoding sequences?
A researcher wants to determine which genes are active in thyroid cancer cells. This can be accomplished by employing:
Which of the following involves disrupting a gene's sequence to analyze its function?
Which method can be used to induce random mutations in the genome of a model organism for a genetic screen focused on meiosis?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the advantage and disadvantages of chemical-induced mutagenesis?
Which of the following is a potential advantage of using insertion alleles in reverse genetic studies?
Which of the following statements is true regarding forward and reverse genetic approaches?
Which of the following is NOT a step in the process of determining gene expression using a microarray?
The study of the genomes of multiple microorganisms in a particular environment is termed:
Many scientists work on identifying conserved genes among species to determine the evolutionary changes among organisms. What approach is used in these investigations?
Transcription factors are proteins that regulate the transcription process. How do transcription factors differ from other gene regulators such as coactivators and kinases?
ANK1 gene is responsible for the production of the protein called ankyrin-1. The ankyrin-1 protein gives the red blood cells the flexibility to pass through the narrow blood vessels. The shortage of this protein along with another protein called spectrin causes the blood cells to be misshapen. These defective blood cells are removed from the circulatory system and are transferred to the spleen for destruction. Which of the following is a consequence of ANK1 gene mutation?