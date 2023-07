A wild-type male and a wild-type female Drosophila with red eyes and full wings are crossed. Their progeny are shown below.



Males Females _

3/8 full wing, red eye 3/4 full wing, red eye

3/8 miniature wing, red eye. 1/4 purple eye, full wing

1/8 purple eye, full wing

1/8 miniature wing, purple eye



What is/are the genotype(s) of females with purple eye? Of males with purple eye and miniature wing?