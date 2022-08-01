Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about sex linked genes. So humans have two sex chromosomes, the X. And the Y. And um these are super important. They all they have different functions. They act differently and combinations of these determine whether or not we are female or male. And so the Y chromosome has certain characteristics. One is that it's actually a very small chromosome and it actually contains only a few dozen genes. So it's really in terms of genes, definitely the smallest chromosome that humans have. There's one particular gene on there called the S. R. Y. Gene. And this gene is what determines whether or not your mail and it is the male ness factor. This is the gene that all males have and it makes the males the so females X chromosome doesn't have this. So females do not have this gene. Now the Y chromosome is given a special term. It's called him eazy Vegas. And this is because there's only one Y chromosome. So if you think of all the other chromosomes, they come in homologous pair. So there's a copy of them. But in males there is only one Y chromosome, there's not a copy of it. It's paired with an X chromosome. Which means that it is easier because there's only one of them in an organism. Now the X chromosome is different than the why? Because the X chromosome is first much bigger. It contains hundreds of genes and these genes have multiple non sexual functions. So like the Y really only determines sex and determines male or not. The X chromosome is more important. It's a lot a lot more functions. And that's because the X chromosome is found in both men and women. So I'll show this below, but this is female, X. X. And X. Y. Is male. And so um both both sexes have an X chromosome. And so that's why the X. Has a lot more genes for non sexual functions because everyone will get them. Whereas the Y. Is pretty much just the sex determining chromosome, but they do the X. And the Y. Even though they're not the same chromosome, they have very different regions on the very different genes. They do contain one or actually two regions that are that can work together. So these are called pseudo autism, A regions one and two. And so these are copies essentially ones in the eggs and ones in the Y. And the purpose of these is to help pair them together so that during mitosis, those chromosomes can separate into gametes properly. So normally the homologous pairs have their their copies of each other, so they have things that will allow them to attach together and match up and then separate into the gametes appropriately. So you don't get extra and you don't get too little. The X and Y are two different chromosomes so they don't have that just inherently, you know, they're just exact copies of each other because they're not. So they have to have special regions called the pseudo autism. All regions one and two that are copies of each other that allow them to pair and separate so that you get the appropriate amount of excess and the appropriate amount of wise instead of, you know, too many or too little. That's what those regions are for. And so they can act as a pair and segregates equally into sperm or if in the case of X. X. Into eggs. Now obviously this doesn't go as planned all of the time. And there's a term called non disjunction and this occurs when chromosomes failed to separate properly. Now you can see this in homologous pairs. But this example here showing you in terms of sex chromosomes. So you can see that some organisms can end up with three exes or two Xs and A. Y. And then others can end up with just one X. Or one Y. And obviously none of these are desired because you either want X. X. Or X. Y. You don't want this like three combination or just the one. And we'll go over these um what these these are actually disorders and what these disorders are called in another time. But here's an example of the chromosomes. You can see the X chromosome, the Y. Is much shorter and this would be what a male or female. Right? This would be a male and the two exes would therefore be a female. So sex linkage is a term used to describe when the genes located on a sex chromosome have certain inheritance patterns, right? Because if there is a mutation or something on the X chromosome that's going to affect males and females differently because females have a chance of getting a normal X. Chromosome where males only have one X. And so they'll always get the mutant. So there's different types of sex language. The one I just described is called X. Linkage and there's gonna be mutants on the X. And that's going to cause them to inherit differently. There's why linkage, this is actually fairly rare. The reason is because the Y. Has many less genes on the X. But there is why linkage and that is mutant alleles in the Y. So only males would get this and then you have a couple of other sort of more nuanced terms. And these are sex limited inheritance. And this is when expression of a phenotype. So some kind of trait is absolutely limited to one sex. So, an example of this is in certain animal populations, um size or color is very different between the males and the females, for instance, the orb weaver spiders. I don't know if you've ever googled them or seen them or anything but orb weavers, the females are huge. I mean they're huge. They're like scary spiders that you burned down your house if you see them, but the males are actually tiny, you may actually miss them. And so that's a that's an example of sex limited because the males will always be tiny. Um And that is a phenotype that's absolutely limited to the male orb weaver spiders. Whereas the big the big, huge, like monstrous burn down your house spider. Um That will be the female. They have an interesting reproduction too. So you should just go Wikipedia them. They're pretty they're pretty great. Okay. And then you have sex influence inheritance. And this is when the sex of an individual influences the expression of a phenotype. So this means that the phenotype can exist in both populations, but it might be more severe in one than in one sex than the other. So usually these types of genes are dependent on hormones that are different in males and females. So an example of this is pattern baldness. Now we all know pattern baldness can affect males and females. But obviously um all those like tv hair replacement commercials suggests it affects males much more. Um And that's because these genes are sex influence meaning that the hormones produced by the male. Actually, you know, leave these phenotype to be much more severe in males. So baldness is much more common and much more severe. So those are two different terms. Now we're going to move on to an example but we're actually gonna do this in the next little short video. So with that let's now move on

