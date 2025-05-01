Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is the end result of meiosis II in a typical diploid organism?
A
Two genetically distinct haploid cells, each with duplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids still joined).
B
Four genetically distinct haploid cells, each with unduplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids separated).
C
Two genetically identical diploid cells, each with unduplicated chromosomes.
D
One diploid cell with duplicated chromosomes and increased genetic variation.
1
Recall that meiosis consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. Meiosis I reduces the chromosome number from diploid to haploid by separating homologous chromosomes.
Understand that meiosis II resembles a mitotic division where sister chromatids are separated. This division does not change the ploidy but separates the duplicated chromatids into individual chromosomes.
Identify that at the start of meiosis II, each cell is haploid but contains chromosomes composed of two sister chromatids (duplicated chromosomes).
Recognize that the end result of meiosis II is four haploid cells, each containing chromosomes with a single chromatid (unduplicated chromosomes), because sister chromatids have been separated.
Note that these four haploid cells are genetically distinct due to crossing over during prophase I and the independent assortment of chromosomes during meiosis I.
