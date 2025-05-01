Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which feature correctly distinguishes RNA from DNA in most cells?
A
RNA typically contains ribose sugar and uracil, whereas DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.
B
RNA is found only in the nucleus, whereas DNA is found only in the cytoplasm.
C
RNA is always double-stranded, whereas DNA is always single-stranded.
D
RNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine, whereas DNA contains ribose sugar and uracil.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structural differences between DNA and RNA. DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) are both nucleic acids but differ in their sugar components and nitrogenous bases.
Step 2: Recall that DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, which lacks one oxygen atom compared to ribose sugar found in RNA. This difference is crucial for their chemical properties.
Step 3: Identify the nitrogenous bases present in each molecule. DNA contains thymine (T), while RNA contains uracil (U) instead of thymine.
Step 4: Recognize the typical strand structure: DNA is usually double-stranded forming a double helix, whereas RNA is usually single-stranded.
Step 5: Use these distinctions to evaluate the answer choices, focusing on sugar type and nitrogenous bases to correctly distinguish RNA from DNA.
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia