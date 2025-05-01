Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In terms of chemical stability under alkaline conditions, why is DNA generally more stable than RNA?
A
DNA contains ribose while RNA contains deoxyribose, and ribose is less reactive than deoxyribose.
B
DNA uses uracil instead of thymine, and uracil makes the sugar-phosphate backbone more resistant to hydrolysis.
C
DNA is double-stranded whereas RNA is always single-stranded, and single-stranded nucleic acids cannot be chemically stable.
D
DNA lacks a ′-hydroxyl group, so its backbone is less prone to base-catalyzed hydrolysis than RNA.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the chemical structure difference between DNA and RNA, focusing on the sugar component: DNA contains deoxyribose, while RNA contains ribose.
Recognize that ribose has a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the 2' carbon, whereas deoxyribose lacks this 2'-OH group (hence 'deoxy').
Learn that under alkaline conditions, the 2'-OH group in RNA can act as a nucleophile, attacking the adjacent phosphate group and causing cleavage of the phosphodiester bond, leading to backbone hydrolysis.
Note that DNA, lacking the 2'-OH group, does not have this internal nucleophile, making its sugar-phosphate backbone more chemically stable and less susceptible to base-catalyzed hydrolysis.
Conclude that the absence of the 2'-OH group in DNA is the key reason for its greater chemical stability under alkaline conditions compared to RNA.
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia