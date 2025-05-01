Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In sexually reproducing animals, where does meiosis primarily occur?
A
In mature red blood cells to increase oxygen-carrying capacity
B
In the cytoplasm of all cells during protein synthesis
C
In germ-line cells within the gonads (ovaries and testes) to produce gametes
D
In somatic body cells throughout the organism to support growth and repair
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the biological context: Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells called gametes (sperm and eggs) in sexually reproducing organisms.
Identify the location where meiosis occurs: Meiosis does not happen in all cells, but specifically in cells that give rise to gametes, known as germ-line cells.
Recall the anatomy of sexually reproducing animals: Germ-line cells are found within the gonads, which are the ovaries in females and testes in males.
Eliminate incorrect options by understanding their biological roles: Mature red blood cells do not undergo meiosis; they lack nuclei. Protein synthesis occurs in the cytoplasm but is unrelated to meiosis. Somatic cells divide by mitosis, not meiosis, for growth and repair.
Conclude that meiosis primarily occurs in germ-line cells within the gonads to produce haploid gametes necessary for sexual reproduction.
