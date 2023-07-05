Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics19. Cancer GeneticsCancer Mutations
1:53 minutes
Problem 28b
Textbook Question

The table in this problem summarizes some of the data that have been collected on mutations in the BRCA1 tumor-suppressor gene in families with a high incidence of both early-onset breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

Predisposing Mutations in BRCA1
Kindred    Codon    Nucleotide     Coding Effect     Frequency in
                               Change                                    Control
                                                                                Chromosomes    
 1901          24           -11 bp          Frameshift           0/180
                                                       or splice
 2082        1313         C→T           Gln→Stop            0/170
 1910        1756         Extra C        Frameshift           0/162
 2099        1775         T→G            Met→Arg            0/120
 2035         NA*          ?                  Loss of                NA*
                                                       transcript                                      _
Source: (1994). Science 266:66–71. © AAAS.

Examine the types of mutations that are listed in the table, and determine if the BRCA1 gene is likely to be a tumor-suppressor gene or an oncogene.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
17
Was this helpful?
4:50m

Watch next

Master Cancer Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:50
Cancer Mutations
Kylia Goodner
75
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.