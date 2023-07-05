The table in this problem summarizes some of the data that have been collected on mutations in the BRCA1 tumor-suppressor gene in families with a high incidence of both early-onset breast cancer and ovarian cancer.



Predisposing Mutations in BRCA1

Kindred Codon Nucleotide Coding Effect Frequency in

Change Control

Chromosomes

1901 24 -11 bp Frameshift 0/180

or splice

2082 1313 C→T Gln→Stop 0/170

1910 1756 Extra C Frameshift 0/162

2099 1775 T→G Met→Arg 0/120

2035 NA* ? Loss of NA*

transcript _

Source: (1994). Science 266:66–71. © AAAS.



Examine the types of mutations that are listed in the table, and determine if the BRCA1 gene is likely to be a tumor-suppressor gene or an oncogene.