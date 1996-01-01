Cancer Mutations Practice Problems
A positive test result of BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutation testing indicates that a person has inherited a known harmful BRCA1 or BRCA2 variant. Which of the following statements regarding the positive test result is true?
Breast cancer is more common in men with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations than in other men. Men with BRCA mutations are also at an increased risk of developing which of the following cancers?
Women with breast cancer in the past can have an increased risk of ovarian cancer in the future. Which of the following statements is true?
Statement A: By age 70, approximately 50 out of 100 women with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation will develop breast cancer.
Statement B: Ovarian cancer affects about 70 out of 100 women who carry the BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation by the age of 70.
Which of the following is accurate?
Radiation therapy can kill cancer cells or slow their growth by destroying their DNA. Which of the following statements regarding radiation therapy is true?
Radiation therapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses high-energy beams to kill cancer cells. Which of the following types of radiation therapy is the most commonly used to treat breast cancer?
Malignant tumors can grow rapidly, invade and destroy nearby normal tissues, and spread throughout the body. Which organ in the body is least commonly affected by malignant tumors?
Which of the following methods can be used to determine the single-cell origin of a tumor?
Which of the following radiation treatments causes the radiation to travel through the blood to the body's tissues and kill cancer cells?
Identify which of the following predisposing gene mutation(s) is(are) associated with early-onset familial breast cancer.
Which of the following is directly related to the development of Chronic myelogenous leukemia?
Xeroderma pigmentosum is a disorder in which an affected individual has a deficiency in their ability to repair the cells damaged by UV rays. This condition increases the risk of developing:
The silencing of the gene caused by hypermethylation of the TP53 gene promoter can result in:
_______ vary from DNA tumor viruses in that their genome is RNA, but they are similar in that the genome is incorporated into the host genome.
The process involved in the transformation of a proto-oncogene into an oncogene is known as:
A ________ is a healthy gene that has the potential to develop into an ________ through mutations or elevated expression.
The deficiency of the DNA mismatch repair system in tumors that are associated with Lynch syndrome can be detected by:
_______ are the most frequently found oncogenes in humans. Mutations in these genes are detected in 20 to 25% of all human malignancies and up to 90% of some forms of cancer.
Many genetic mutations can increase the risk of developing cancer. Besides genetic factors, which of the following can contribute to cancer development?
The _____ are those healthy genes that can help maintain normal cell growth. Meanwhile, ______ are those genes that can replicate uncontrollably which can eventually cause cancer.
Patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) have a C-ABL gene which is translocated from chromosome 9 to chromosome 22. This translocation is referred to as:
At what stage of lung cancer development is the blood cell count most likely to get affected?
_________ represent the majority of p53 mutations, which result in the production of entirely mutant p53 proteins.
__________ are the normal genes that control the timing of cell death or cell division, respectively.
This acquired mutation is the most common factor in cancer-causing mutations. More than 50% of cancers have a mutation in the _____ gene.