In an 1889 book titled Natural Inheritance (Macmillan, New York), Francis Galton, who investigated the inheritance of measurable (quantitative) traits, formulated a law of 'ancestral inheritance.' The law stated that individuals inherit approximately one-half of their genetic traits from each parent, about one-quarter of the traits from each grandparent, one-eighth from each great grandparent, and so on. In light of the chromosome theory of heredity, argue either in favor of Galton's law or against it.