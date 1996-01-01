Probability and Genetics Practice Problems

In pea plants, the height of pea plants, seed color, and seed shape are three independent events. The individual probabilities of the outcome of a cross between pea plants that are heterozygous for one particular trait are given as follows:

1. The probability of the pea plant being tall is 3/4, and that it is short is 1/4.

2. The probability of the pea plant having a round seed is 3/4 and having a wrinkled seed is 1/4.

3. The probability of the pea plant having a yellow seed is 3/4 and having a green seed is 1/4.

Two pea plants that are heterozygous for all three of the above traits are brought into the same cross. Calculate the probability of having a pea plant that is tall in height and has a seed with a yellow color and wrinkled shape.