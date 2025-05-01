Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Each of the following is a type of RNA except:
A
rRNA (ribosomal RNA)
B
dRNA (deoxyribonucleic acid)
C
mRNA (messenger RNA)
D
tRNA (transfer RNA)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of RNA mentioned in the problem. rRNA (ribosomal RNA), mRNA (messenger RNA), and tRNA (transfer RNA) are all well-known types of RNA involved in protein synthesis and other cellular functions.
Step 2: Recall the basic difference between RNA and DNA. RNA (ribonucleic acid) contains ribose sugar and is usually single-stranded, while DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) contains deoxyribose sugar and is double-stranded.
Step 3: Identify the term 'dRNA' in the options. Notice that 'dRNA' stands for deoxyribonucleic acid, which is actually DNA, not RNA.
Step 4: Conclude that since dRNA is not a type of RNA but rather DNA, it is the correct answer to the question asking which is NOT a type of RNA.
Step 5: Summarize that the key to solving this problem is knowing the fundamental difference between RNA and DNA and recognizing the correct abbreviations and their meanings.
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia