During which stage of meiosis does the haploid number of duplicated chromosomes line up at the metaphase plate?
A
Prophase II
B
Metaphase I
C
Metaphase II
D
Anaphase II
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that meiosis consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, each with its own stages (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase).
Understand that in meiosis I, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) pair up and then separate, reducing the chromosome number from diploid to haploid.
Recognize that during metaphase I, homologous chromosome pairs line up at the metaphase plate, still as duplicated chromosomes (each with two sister chromatids).
In meiosis II, the cells are haploid, but the chromosomes are still duplicated (sister chromatids are present). During metaphase II, these duplicated chromosomes line up individually at the metaphase plate.
Therefore, the stage when the haploid number of duplicated chromosomes line up at the metaphase plate is metaphase II.
