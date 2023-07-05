Consider the phylogenetic trees below pertaining to three related species (A, B, C) that share a common ancestor (last common ancestor, or LCA). The lineage leading to species A diverges before the divergence of species B and C.



For gene X, no gene duplications have occurred in any lineage, and each gene X is derived from the ancestral gene X via speciation events. Are genes AX, BX, and CX orthologous, paralogous, or homologous?