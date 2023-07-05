Skip to main content
Genetics19. Cancer GeneticsCancer Mutations
Problem 25b
Mutations in tumor-suppressor genes are associated with many types of cancers. In addition, epigenetic changes (such as DNA methylation) of tumor-suppressor genes are also associated with tumorigenesis [Otani et al. (2013). Expert Rev Mol Diagn 13:445–455].

Knowing that tumors release free DNA into certain surrounding body fluids through necrosis and apoptosis Kloten et al. [(2013). Breast Cancer Res. 15(1):R4] outline an experimental protocol for using human blood as a biomarker for cancer and as a method for monitoring the progression of cancer in an individual.

