With regard to the ABO blood types in humans, determine the genotype of the male parent and female parent shown here:
Male parent: Blood type B; mother type O
Female parent: Blood type A; father type B
Predict the blood types of the offspring that this couple may have and the expected proportion of each.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
114
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Variations on Dominance with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner