Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceVariations of Dominance
Problem 7b
With regard to the ABO blood types in humans, determine the genotype of the male parent and female parent shown here: Male parent: Blood type B; mother type O Female parent: Blood type A; father type B Predict the blood types of the offspring that this couple may have and the expected proportion of each.

