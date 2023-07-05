Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics13. Gene Regulation in EukaryotesGAL Regulation
2:38 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook Question

A modification of the two-hybrid system, called the one-hybrid system, is used for identifying proteins that can bind specific DNA sequences. In this method, the DNA sequence to be tested, the bait, is fused to a TATA box to drive expression of a reporter gene. The reporter gene is often chosen to complement a mutant phenotype; for example, a HIS gene may be used in a his⁻ mutant yeast strain. A cDNA library is constructed with the cDNA sequences translationally fused to the GAL4 activation domain and transformed into this yeast strain. Diagram how trans-acting proteins that bind to cis-acting regulatory sequences can be identified using a one-hybrid screen.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
3:55m

Watch next

Master GAL Regulation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
03:55
GAL Regulation
Kylia Goodner
234
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.