GAL Regulation Practice Problems
Protein regulation refers to the mechanisms and processes by which cells control the production, activity, and degradation of proteins. Which of the following techniques is used in molecular biology to study protein regulation and protein-protein interactions:
An upstream activating sequence (UAS) is a cis-acting regulatory sequence that increases the expression of a neighboring gene by acting as a binding site for transactivators. The deletion of the UAS gene element leads to:
GAL80 is a repressor having two binding partners GAL4 and GAL3. What happens to the GAL gene expression process, in the presence of galactose in the medium?
GAL4, a modular protein, mainly consisting of the DNA-binding domain and activation domain, positively regulates the expression of galactose-induced genes. Deletion of the GAL4 c-terminus, where the inhibitory protein GAL80 binds to the GAL4 region leads to:
GAL3 encodes a transcriptional regulator in GAL gene activation, in the presence of galactose. The deletion of the entire GAL3 gene leads to?
In the presence of galactose, _____ binds directly to galactose and undergoes a conformational change that allows it to bind to Gal80p, relieving ________ inhibition and activating the GAL structural genes.