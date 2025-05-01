Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In a typical diploid organism, what is the end product of meiosis?
A
Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells, each with the same chromosome number as the parent cell
B
One haploid cell and one diploid cell produced after a single division
C
Four genetically identical diploid daughter cells, each with twice the original chromosome number
D
Four genetically distinct haploid daughter cells (gametes or spores), each with half the original chromosome number
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing cells that are haploid (n) from a diploid (2n) parent cell.
Understand that meiosis consists of two successive divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, without an intervening round of DNA replication.
During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate, reducing the chromosome number from diploid to haploid, but each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids.
During meiosis II, the sister chromatids separate, resulting in four daughter cells, each with a single set of chromosomes (haploid) and genetically distinct due to crossing over and independent assortment.
Therefore, the end product of meiosis is four genetically distinct haploid daughter cells, which can develop into gametes or spores.
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia