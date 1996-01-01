During meiosis, which stage is characterized by each pole containing only one member of the original pair of homologous chromosomes?
A
Anaphase II
B
Telophase I
C
Metaphase II
D
Prophase I
1
Recall the key stages of meiosis: Meiosis I and Meiosis II, each with Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, and Telophase phases.
Understand that during Meiosis I, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) are separated, while during Meiosis II, sister chromatids are separated.
Identify that the stage where each pole contains only one member of the original pair of homologous chromosomes occurs after the homologous chromosomes have been pulled apart but before the sister chromatids separate.
Recognize that this corresponds to Telophase I, where the cell has divided once, and each pole has one chromosome from each homologous pair.
Confirm that Anaphase II and Metaphase II involve sister chromatids, and Prophase I involves pairing and crossing over, so they do not fit the description.
