Multiple Choice
In RNA, what type of sugar is found in the nucleotide backbone?
A
Ribose (a pentose sugar)
B
Glucose (a hexose sugar)
C
Fructose (a hexose sugar)
D
Deoxyribose (a pentose sugar lacking a ′ hydroxyl group)
1
Recall that nucleotides in nucleic acids consist of three components: a nitrogenous base, a phosphate group, and a sugar molecule.
Understand that the sugar component in nucleotides differs between DNA and RNA, which is a key factor in their structural and functional differences.
Identify that DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, which is a pentose sugar lacking an oxygen atom at the 2' carbon (hence 'deoxy'), while RNA contains ribose sugar, which is a pentose sugar with a hydroxyl group (-OH) at the 2' carbon.
Recognize that glucose and fructose are hexose sugars (six-carbon sugars) and are not components of the nucleotide backbone in nucleic acids.
Conclude that the sugar found in the nucleotide backbone of RNA is ribose, a pentose sugar with a 2' hydroxyl group, distinguishing it from deoxyribose in DNA.
