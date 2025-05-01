Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
Multiple Choice
In the context of a monohybrid cross, what is a Punnett square used for?
A
A graph that shows how allele frequencies change over time under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium
B
A grid diagram used to predict the possible genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross
C
A cell division process that produces genetically identical daughter cells for growth and repair
D
A laboratory technique used to amplify specific DNA sequences using primers and DNA polymerase
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a monohybrid cross involves the study of inheritance of a single gene with two alleles.
Recognize that a Punnett square is a tool used to visualize all possible combinations of alleles from the parents.
Set up a grid where one parent's alleles are listed along the top and the other parent's alleles are listed along the side.
Fill in the grid by combining the alleles from the top and side to show all possible genotypes of the offspring.
Use the completed Punnett square to predict the ratios or probabilities of different genotypes and phenotypes among the offspring.
