Meiotic nondisjunction could be a result of __________.
A
failure of homologous chromosomes to separate during anaphase I
B
synapsis of homologous chromosomes during prophase I
C
normal segregation of sister chromatids during anaphase II
D
crossing over between non-homologous chromosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of meiosis, which includes two divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II. During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate, and during meiosis II, sister chromatids separate.
Define nondisjunction as the failure of chromosomes to separate properly during meiosis, leading to gametes with abnormal numbers of chromosomes.
Identify that nondisjunction can occur either during anaphase I (when homologous chromosomes fail to separate) or anaphase II (when sister chromatids fail to separate).
Analyze each option: 'failure of homologous chromosomes to separate during anaphase I' directly describes nondisjunction during meiosis I; 'synapsis of homologous chromosomes during prophase I' is a normal process; 'normal segregation of sister chromatids during anaphase II' is the expected correct behavior; 'crossing over between non-homologous chromosomes' is an abnormal event but not nondisjunction.
Conclude that the correct description of meiotic nondisjunction is the failure of homologous chromosomes to separate during anaphase I.
