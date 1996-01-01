Analyze each option: 'failure of homologous chromosomes to separate during anaphase I' directly describes nondisjunction during meiosis I; 'synapsis of homologous chromosomes during prophase I' is a normal process; 'normal segregation of sister chromatids during anaphase II' is the expected correct behavior; 'crossing over between non-homologous chromosomes' is an abnormal event but not nondisjunction.