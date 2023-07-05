The dorsal pigment pattern of frogs can be either 'leopard' (white pigment between dark spots) or 'mottled' (pigment between spots appears mottled). The trait is controlled by an autosomal gene. Males and females are selected from pure-breeding populations, and a pair of reciprocal crosses is performed. The cross results are shown below.
Cross 1: P₁: Male leopard x male mottled
F₁: All mottled
F₂: 70 mottled, 22 leopard
Cross 2: P₁: Male mottled x female leopard
F₁: All mottled
F₂: 50 mottled, 18 leopard
Which of the phenotypes is dominant? Explain your answer.
