Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMonohybrid Cross
The dorsal pigment pattern of frogs can be either 'leopard' (white pigment between dark spots) or 'mottled' (pigment between spots appears mottled). The trait is controlled by an autosomal gene. Males and females are selected from pure-breeding populations, and a pair of reciprocal crosses is performed. The cross results are shown below.

        Cross 1:    P₁: Male leopard x male mottled
                          F₁: All mottled
                          F₂: 70 mottled, 22 leopard
        Cross 2:    P₁: Male mottled x female leopard
                          F₁: All mottled
                          F₂: 50 mottled, 18 leopard

Which of the phenotypes is dominant? Explain your answer.

3m
