Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritancePedigrees
2:17 minutes
Problem 51c
Textbook Question

For a number of human hereditary conditions, genetic testing is available to identify heterozygous carriers. Some heterozygous carrier testing programs are community-based, often as part of an organized effort targeting specific populations in which a disease and carriers of a disease are relatively frequent. For example, carrier genetic testing programs for Tay–Sachs disease target Ashkenazi Jewish populations and sickle cell disease carrier testing programs target African American populations. The testing is usually free or available at minimal cost, the wait time for results is short, and the results are confidential and unavailable to third parties such as insurance companies. Neither the Tay–Sachs nor the sickle cell allele produces serious consequences for heterozygous carriers.

In a broader sense, what is the value of a community-based effort targeting specific populations for selected diseases?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
18
Was this helpful?
2:48m

Watch next

Master Pedigree Symbols with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
02:48
Pedigree Symbols
Kylia Goodner
212
2
1
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees
Kylia Goodner
172
3
4
10:56
Sex-Linked Pedigrees
Kylia Goodner
179
1
7
01:59
Pedigree Flowchart
Kylia Goodner
239
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.