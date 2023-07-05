Skip to main content
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsHeritability
Problem 27b
Answer the following in regard to multifactorial traits in human twins. If the trait is produced with little contribution from genetic variation, what would you expect to see if you compared the concordance rates of MZ twins versus DZ twins? Explain your reasoning.

Verified Solution
