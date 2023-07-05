Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
3:39 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook Question

A man, J.B., has a sister with autosomal recessive galactosemia (OMIM 230400), and his partner, S.B., has a brother with galactosemia. Galactosemia is a serious condition caused by an enzyme deficiency that prevents the metabolism of the sugar galactose. Neither J.B. nor S.B. has galactosemia, but they are concerned about the risk that a future child of theirs will have the condition. What is the probability their first child will have galactosemia?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:46m

Watch next

Master Probability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:46
Probability
Kylia Goodner
219
3
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.