Cancer Causes

Okay so now let's talk about the causes of cancer. So cancer mutations developed in many different ways. Um One that you may not even be familiar with our viruses can cause cancer. So a big one that hopefully you're familiar with because this vaccine came out during your lifetime. But as HPV and HPV has carries two genes called E six and E. Seven. And these very easily lead to cancer. They don't do it every time but they can. And um so viruses can introduce different genes that can activate cancer causing genes or interfere with the normal cell pathway that leads to cancer very easily. And so um only mentioning HPV here but there are lots of others especially in liver cancer. Um HCV hepatitis C um is another example. There's capacity sarcoma which is found in HIV and AIDS patients. Um but essentially these different viruses can lead to cancer. But the good part about viruses leading to cancer is that you can have vaccines against viruses and therefore there is a vaccine against HPV. It's the only vaccine that currently exists that is a vaccine against cancer. And so it's super amazing. It's an incredible vaccine. And so um this will actually not only prevent you from getting HPV but can prevent overwhelmingly cervical cancer in women but also head neck and throat cancer in men which a lot of people don't know about but viruses can very easily and often cause cancer then a second way is epigenetic changes. So epigenetic changes are changes to the histone protein modifications that are found in the packaging of D. N. A. And we know that different modifications can cause genes to be over expressed or genes to be under expressed. And either way this is resulting in gene this regulation so causing it to not be expressed correctly. And if a gene is over activated or under activated it can affect regulatory genes that are controlling cell growth division and death and that very easily can lead to um cancer. So viruses epigenetic changes and then finally environmental substances. So these are things like cigarette smoke which we definitely know called cancer. It can also be exposure to UV rays from the sun or tanning beds. Um It can be exposure to certain chemicals like asbestos but essentially all these different environmental substances that we encounter all the time um can very easily lead to a mutation or multiple mutations that can accumulate over time if you're exposed to various different ones. And those accumulation of mutations will lead to cancer because they'll affect cell growth division and death. So those are some of the causes of cancer. Now one way that these causes all sort of come in together and really cause cancer is through mis regulation of the cell cycle. And um mis regulation of cell cycle is one way these mutations can forgot what the word was here. Miss regulations. Like one way these mutations can um something in a single cell we're just gonna put effect a single cell. I'm not entirely sure what I was going for there but don't worry about it. And so um essentially mis regulation of the cell cycle is obviously going to affect everything from growth division and death which are the three main facets of cancer. And so how the cell cycle is regulated is actually through different proteins. Some of these proteins are called Cyclones and some of these proteins are called cycling dependent kindnesses. And first do you remember what phoenix is? Right? It's going to add phosphate and when phosphates are added to proteins that can activate more proteins. And so um the cell cycle has these different regions called checkpoints. And at different checkpoints, these proteins called Cyclones and the proteins that depend on Cyclones. The cycling dependent penises are have to be appropriately regulated at these different points to allow the cell cycle to continue. So an example of some of the cell cycle checkpoints include G. One to s so remember the phases of the cell cycle is G one, S. G two, then you have em and then you're back to interface, this is the cell cycle here. So the G one S transition is right here. And this is um a checkpoint that ensures that the D. N. A. Is not damaged, right? Because in S DNA replication occurs and the cell does not want to replicate damage D. N. A. So it stops here and it checks to make sure that the D. N. A. Is right, it's not damaged and if it is damaged it repairs it. And so a important protein that you'll read about that is important in this transition is called retinoblastoma. And we'll talk about this protein a little bit more but in later videos, but essentially this is a transcription factor and what the transcription factors do they regulate gene expression. And so the retinoblastoma transcription factor is really important in the G. One S transition, making sure that the D. N. A. Is appropriately repaired and is correct before replicating it. Second one is G. Two to M. And this is making sure DNA replication has gone correctly. So D. N. A. Was replicated here and now the cell wants to stop before it divides and make sure something hasn't gone incredibly wrong with DNA replication, which makes sense. Right. If your DNA is replicated wrong, then that can induce a lot of different mutations that can very easily lead to cancer. And so um here's a cycling called C. D. C. Two and Cyclone B. And this is the this is the kinetics and this is the cyclone and these are important in these transitions. You don't necessarily need to know these um that's for cell biology for most of you, but just know that these cyclones and the cyclones dependent penises are here. So if we look have this sort of graph the different phases G one phase DNA replication happens here in the S phase G two phase and mitosis. You can see that different cyclones activate at different times where Cyclone E. Is going to really affect the G. One S. Transition where um you know, cycling B for instance will really affect this G two to M. Transition. And there's these different concentrations of cyclones that happen over time and the different concentrations of cycling affect the cyclone dependence, kindnesses that go on to add prostates, two different proteins that say, okay, everything's checked. It's time to move on. Okay we're good with S phase, let's move on. And then it gets to G. Two phase and it's like oh wait we need to do something else, let's start over and it will it will actually go back. It will start over. It will pause and make sure that everything is right before mitosis continues. Now. You can imagine if mutations happen in these regions and these proteins that are regulating these sections or any of the proteins that are going to be added that will have phosphate added to them by the kindnesses. Then this whole system will get messed up. And that is what allows mutations to that accumulate over time to pass through mitosis because it says oh I have a mutation but don't worry about it. We can move on. We don't need to check it and repair it. Oh the DNA wasn't replicated correctly. Oh don't worry about it, we'll move on. We don't have to correct it. And so these impacting these pathways are super important in creating this abnormal growth, proliferation and death and preventing it from happening normal cells. And that leads very easily to cancer. So, no, that was a mouthful. But with that it's an overview of cancer. Let's now move on.

