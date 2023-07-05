Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritancePedigrees
Problem 43
Below is a partial pedigree of hemophilia in the British Royal Family descended from Queen Victoria, who is believed to be the original 'carrier' in this pedigree. Analyze the pedigree and indicate which females are also certain to be carriers. What is the probability that Princess Irene is a carrier?

