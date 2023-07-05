Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
1:52 minutes
Problem 27c
Textbook Question

In pea plants, plant height, seed shape, and seed color are governed by three independently assorting genes. The three genes have dominant and recessive alleles, with tall (T) dominant to short (t), round (R) dominant to wrinkled (r), and yellow (G) dominant to green (g).

If a true-breeding tall, wrinkled, yellow plant is crossed to a true-breeding short, round, green plant, what phenotypic ratios are expected in the F₁ and F₂?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
7:46m

Watch next

Master Probability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:46
Probability
Kylia Goodner
219
3
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.