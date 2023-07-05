You have identified an enhancer trap line (see Figure 14.17) generated by P element transposition in Drosophila in which the marker gene from the enhancer trap is specifically expressed in the wing imaginal disc.
How can you identify the gene adjacent to the insertion site of the enhancer trap?
