How is meiosis directly related to sexual reproduction?
It is the process by which two haploid gametes fuse to form a diploid zygote.
It produces haploid gametes and generates genetic variation through recombination and independent assortment, enabling fertilization to restore diploidy.
It occurs only in somatic cells to repair damaged DNA and maintain chromosome number across generations.
It produces diploid gametes by replicating DNA twice without cell division, ensuring offspring are genetically identical to the parent.
Understand that meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from a diploid parent cell.
Recognize that in sexual reproduction, meiosis produces haploid gametes (sperm and egg cells), which is essential because it ensures that when two gametes fuse during fertilization, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid chromosome number.
Learn that meiosis introduces genetic variation through two key mechanisms: recombination (crossing over) during prophase I, where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, and independent assortment during metaphase I, where chromosomes are randomly distributed to daughter cells.
Connect the production of genetically diverse haploid gametes by meiosis to the overall process of sexual reproduction, which relies on fertilization to restore diploidy and create genetically unique offspring.
Distinguish meiosis from mitosis by noting that meiosis occurs only in germ cells to produce gametes, whereas mitosis occurs in somatic cells for growth and repair, and does not reduce chromosome number or generate genetic diversity.
