The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes.



Nontemplate strand ___________TTGCTACGGTCA___________

Template strand ___________AACGATGCCAGT___________



Write the anticipated eukaryotic consensus sequence(s) in the approximate position(s) on the diagram.