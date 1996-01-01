Transcription in Eukaryotes Practice Problems
Some proteins present in mitochondria and chloroplast are encoded by the organelle genome while others are produced from the nuclear genome. Which of the following statements best describes the mechanism involved in ensuring that each organelle (mitochondria or chloroplast) contains the appropriate relative number of proteins?
Which of the following sequences is known as the Pribnow box sequence among the given options?
In a particular plant species, it has been observed that chloroplasts contain genes that are not found in the plant's nuclear genome. Researchers suspect that these genes were acquired through horizontal gene transfer from a photosynthetic microorganism.
Which of the following describes horizontal gene transfer?
If you are provided with a portion of the mRNA sequence: 3'-AUCCGUACUGAGA-5'. Can you tell what will be the complementary sequences of the coding and the template strands of the DNA?
During transcription of the mRNA sequence 3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5', was the adenine at the left-hand side (3' end) the first, second, third, or last nucleotide used to build the portion of mRNA shown?
In eukaryotes, where are the internal promoter consensus sequences typically located for RNA polymerase III transcribed genes?
An experimental study is carried out at Stanford University to understand the transcription of a rare gene involved in neurofibromatosis. Which one of the following is the most common promoter consensus sequence involved in the transcription of DNA in eukaryotes?
During transcription, only one of the two DNA strands (the template strand) is used as a template for RNA synthesis, while the other strand (the non-template or coding strand) is not transcribed. Which of the following strands is more conserved between species?
A type of RNA polymerase found in eukaryotic cells that is responsible for transcribing ribosomal RNA (rRNA) genes is:
Which of the following best describes the series of events that occur throughout transcription, including the RNA polymerase's binding to the DNA template, the start of RNA synthesis, the lengthening of the RNA molecule, and the end of transcription?
During transcription, only one of the DNA strands is used as a template for RNA synthesis, while the other strand is not transcribed. The strand of DNA being transcribed is called:
During hybridization, when single-stranded DNA and mRNA molecules with complementary base sequences come into contact, they can form a double-stranded region known as a hybrid. If the DNA and mRNA molecules are physically close to each other, the hybrid can create a ____ in the DNA strand due to the bending of the DNA backbone.
Introns are sequences of nucleotides that do not code for proteins. All of the following are functions of introns except:
You are studying the expression of a particular gene and have isolated both DNA and mRNA from the same organism. You want to confirm that the mRNA corresponds to the gene of interest, and you decide to perform a hybridization experiment using a labeled probe that is complementary to a segment of the gene. Which of the following statements is most likely true regarding the hybridization of the probe with DNA and mRNA?
The most common eukaryotic promoter consensus sequence consists of 6 base pairs and is located approximately at position -25 relative to the transcriptional start site is called the:
Which of the following characteristics distinguishes mRNA from DNA in a hybridization experiment?
The promoter region is a portion of DNA sequence where gene transcription is initiated. The DNA sequence found in the core promoter region that contains a consensus sequence of repeating Thymine and Adenine bases is called:
Which consensus sequence(s) would you expect to identify within about 100 base pairs of the start of transcription for a eukaryotic gene with the following DNA sequence?
Nontemplate strand: ATGCTACGGTCA
Template strand: TACGATGCCAGT
The DNA sequence below gives the first 14 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified.
Nontemplate strand: TACGCTAGTCAGTT
Template strand: ATGCGATCAGTCA
What is the mRNA transcript sequence?
What is the polarity of the two DNA strands in the following DNA sequence that gives the first 14 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified? The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given.
Nontemplate strand: TACGCTAGTCAGTT
Template strand: ATGCGATCAGTCA
Eukaryotic cells contain three different RNA polymerases, each of which is specialized for transcribing specific types of genes. Which RNA polymerase transcribes protein-coding genes and miRNA genes?
__________ is a mechanism that brings the enhancer and promoter regions close together, allowing for physical interaction and regulation of transcription.
Which of the following best describes how enhancers and promoter regions of genes interact?
Which one of the following statements gives the correct description of the enhancer sequence?
________________ is a section of DNA that has multiple transcription start sites over 50-100 nucleotides and facilitates the transcription of a particular gene.
Which of the following cis-acting regulatory elements interact with promoters to control target gene transcription?
________________________ are the DNA sequences that are located downstream of the transcription start site and are necessary for the binding of transcription factors.
Except for the ___________________, transcription factors include a large number of proteins that initiate and control gene transcription.
Pre-mRNAs in eukaryotic cells undergo three main processing steps: Capping at the 5' end, the addition of a poly(A) tail at the 3' end, and splicing to remove introns. Which of the following statements about these steps is/are correct?
(i) The enzyme cap Mtase catalyzes the production of diphosphate 5'end.
(ii) Apart from the AAUAAA signal sequence, the UGUA signal sequence can also direct cleavage and polyadenylation.
(iii) The splicing reaction is catalyzed by the spliceosome.
In _______, there are often multiple transcription factors that work together to regulate gene expression, while in _______, a single transcription factor can regulate the expression of multiple genes.
Cis-regulatory elements are non-coding regions of DNA that participate in the transcription process. How do they regulate the transcription of the neighboring genes?
In humans, what is the precursor protein before the RNA polymerase can bind to the promoter region?
Enhancers are binding sequences that can be located thousands of nucleotides away from the gene. How do they enhance the transcription process?
The active transcription sites in polytene chromosomes are indicated by puffs. In dipterans, the largest puff in the polytene chromosomes is called: