Multiple Choice
In transcription, how many DNA strands of a given gene are copied to synthesize an RNA molecule?
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Why are genes for rRNA and tRNA considered to be genes even though they do not produce polypeptides?
In one to two sentences each, describe the three processes that commonly modify eukaryotic pre-mRNA.
A number of experiments have demonstrated that areas of the genome that are transcriptionally inactive are also resistant to DNase I digestion. However, transcriptionally active areas are DNase I sensitive. Describe how DNase I resistance or sensitivity might indicate transcriptional activity.