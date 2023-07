The following progeny are obtained from a test cross of a trihybrid wild-type plant to a plant with the recessive phenotypes compound leaves (c), intercalary leaflets (i), and green fruits (g). (Traits not listed are wild type.) The test-cross progeny are as follows:



Phenotype Number

Compound leaves 324

Compound leaves, intercalary leaflets 32

Compound leaves, green fruits 5

Compound leaves, intercalary leaflets, green fruits 51

Intercalary leaflets 3

Intercalary leaflets, green fruits 309

Green fruits 42

Wild type 49

815



Determine the order of the three genes, and construct a genetic map that identifies the correct order and the alleles carried on each chromosome in the trihybrid parental plant.