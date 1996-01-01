Trihybrid Cross Practice Problems
In a trihybrid cross, the expected number of double crossovers is 20 and the observed number is 10. What is the interference value?
The word "________" in genetics describes a situation in which a genetic event, such as a mutation or recombination, impacts the probability that another genetic event will occur nearby on the same chromosome.
What is the likelihood of having offspring with the genotype AABBCC in a trihybrid cross involving three independently assorting genes?
In a trihybrid cross, an individual with the genotype AaBbCc is crossed with another individual with the genotype aaBbCc. The F1 generation can have eight different genotypes: AaBbCc, AaBbcc, AaBbcc, AabbCc, aaBbCc, aaBbcc, aaBbcc, and aabbCc. What is the probability of each genotype P(AaBbCc) occurring?
In pea plants, flower color, seed shape, and pod shape are all controlled by different genes that assort independently. Suppose purple flowers dominate over white flowers, smooth seeds dominate over wrinkled seeds, and inflated pods dominate over constricted pods. You perform a trihybrid cross between two pea plants with the following genotypes: AABBCC x aabbcc.
What are the expected genotypes and phenotypes of the F1 generation?
In a trihybrid cross, when one cross-over decreases or influences the probability of other cross-overs nearby, it implies the occurrence of:
Consider the following genotype frequencies:
ABC = 3
A++ = 54
+B+ = 215
A+C = 235
++C = 29
+++ = 5
+BC= 52
AB+= 92
How would you determine which phenotype undergoes double crossovers?
After crossing organisms with AABBCC and aabbcc genotypes, we obtain offspring from F1 progeny that are heterozygous for all traits (AaBbCc). We then cross the F1 trihybrid with another organism that is homozygous recessive for the three traits and obtain offspring that have the following genotypes (shorthand):
ABC: 420
abc: 389
AbC: 93
aBc: 82
ABc: 62
abC: 68
aBC:12
Abc: 7
Which of the following shorthand genotypes are considered double crossovers?
In sweet peas, the genes for flower color (R: purple, r: white), stem length (L: long, l: short), and leaf shape (S: smooth, s: wrinkled) are linked on the same chromosome. Suppose a cross of two pea plants produces 78 recombinant offspring out of 554 total offspring for the genes responsible for the stem length and leaf shape.
Which of the following gives the recombination frequency between these two genes?
In a trihybrid cross experiment, a researcher wanted to determine the recombination frequency between three genes in fruit flies: body color (B), eye color (E), and wing size (W). The dominant alleles for these genes are black body color (B), red eye color (E), and normal wing size (W), respectively. The recessive alleles are gray body color (b), white eye color (e), and miniature wing size (w), respectively.
The researcher crossed a trihybrid fly that was heterozygous for all three genes with a fly that was homozygous recessive for all three genes. The resulting F1 generation had black body color, red eye color, and normal wing size.
The researcher then performed a series of test crosses between the F1 generation and the homozygous recessive fly for each gene separately. In terms of body color and eye color, the results are shown below:
Black body color and white eye color = 20
Gray body color and red eye color = 30
Black body color and red eye color = 45
Gray body color and white eye color = 55
What is the recombination frequency between the body color gene and the eye color gene?
How many types of gametes will be produced by a diploid individual who is heterozygous for three loci?
In Drosophila, sepia eyes (se), curled wings (cu) and ebony body (e) are encoded by recessive genes found on chromosome 3. A researcher crosses se cu e/ + + + females with se cu e/ se cu e males and obtains the following progeny data:
Determine the order of these three linked genes.
In Drosophila, sepia eyes (se), curled wings (cu) and ebony body (e) are encoded by recessive genes found on chromosome 3. A researcher crosses se cu e/ + + + females with se cu e/ se cu e males and obtains the following progeny data:
Determine the recombination frequency between se and e.
In Drosophila, sepia eyes (se), curled wings (cu) and ebony body (e) are encoded by recessive genes found on chromosome 3. A researcher crosses se cu e/ + + + females with se cu e/ se cu e males and obtains the following progeny data:
Determine the recombination frequency between cu and e.
In Drosophila, sepia eyes (se), curled wings (cu) and ebony body (e) are encoded by recessive genes found on chromosome 3. A researcher crosses se cu e/ + + + females with se cu e/ se cu e males and obtains the following progeny data:
Determine the recombination frequency between se and cu.
A trihybrid cross is performed between two individuals, each with genotype AaBbCc. What is the phenotypic ratio of this cross expected to be?
What is the number of different gamete genotypes in a trihybrid with two alleles for each gene?
If we allow green and tall peas with genotype MmNn to self-fertilize, what is the probability of producing yellow and short peas?
The following are the result of the F2 generation of a three-point cross. What is the recombination frequency of loci A,C?
The following are the result of the F2 generation of a three-point cross. What is the recombination frequency of loci A,B?
A trihybrid cross was done between a male with genotype AABBCC and a female with genotype aabbcc, and their F1 progeny were selfed. Determine the phenotypic probability of F2 generation offspring having dominant phenotypes for all three traits.
In a trihybrid cross between AABBCC and aabbcc, all F1 individuals are _____ for all three gene pairs.
A fruit fly which is heterozygous for grey body, normal wings and red eyes is crossed with a fruit fly having the same genotype. What proportion of their offspring will have homozygous grey body, normal wings and red eyes. Assume that no crossing over takes place.
A fruit fly which is homozygous for grey body, normal wings and red eyes is crossed with a fruit fly which is heterozygous for the same phenotypes. What proportion of their offspring will have homozygous grey body, normal wings and red eyes. Assume that no crossing over takes place.