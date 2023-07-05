Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
1:29 minutes
Problem 41c
Textbook Question

Students taking a genetics exam were expected to answer the following question by converting data to a 'meaningful ratio' and then solving the problem. The instructor assumed that the final ratio would reflect two gene pairs, and most correct answers did. Here is the exam question: 'Flowers may be white, orange, or brown. When plants with white flowers are crossed with plants with brown flowers, all the F₁ flowers are white. For F₂ flowers, the following data were obtained: 48 white 12 orange 4 brown Convert the F₂ data to a meaningful ratio that allows you to explain the inheritance of color. Determine the number of genes involved and the genotypes that yield each phenotype.' A number of students failed to reduce the ratio for two gene pairs as described above and solved the problem using three gene pairs. When examined carefully, their solution was deemed a valid response by the instructor. Solve the problem using three gene pairs

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
42
Was this helpful?
7:46m

Watch next

Master Probability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:46
Probability
Kylia Goodner
219
3
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.