Problem 32c
Three independently assorting genes (A, B, and C) are known to control the following biochemical pathway that provides the basis for flower color in a hypothetical plant: Three homozygous recessive mutations are also known, each of which interrupts a different one of these steps. Determine the phenotypic results in the F₁ and F₂ generations resulting from the P₁ crosses of true-breeding plants listed here: speckled (AABBCC) × yellow (AAbbCC)

