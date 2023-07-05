In chickens, a condition referred to as 'creeper' exists whereby the bird has very short legs and wings and appears to be creeping when it walks. If creepers are bred to normal chickens, one-half of the offspring are normal and one-half are creepers. Creepers never breed true. If bred together, they yield two-thirds creepers and one-third normal. Propose an explanation for the inheritance of this condition.
