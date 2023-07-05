Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceSex-Linked Genes
Problem 23b
Textbook Question

In fruit flies, yellow body (y) is recessive to gray body , and the trait of body color is inherited on the X chromosome. Vestigial wing (v) is recessive to full-sized wing (v⁺), and the trait has autosomal inheritance. A cross of a male with yellow body and full wings to a female with gray body and full wings is made. Based on an analysis of the progeny of the cross shown below, determine the genotypes of parental and progeny flies.
[Table below appears at this point containing crosses and results]
Phenotype                               Number of     Number of
                                                 Males            Females    _
Yellow body, full wing                296                   301
Yellow body, vestigial wing        101                    98
Gray body, full wing                   302                   298
Gray body, vestigial wing           101                   103 _
                                                   800                   800

