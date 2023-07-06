Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMendel's Experiments and Laws
3:46 minutes
Problem 22
Textbook Question

Cytoplasmic male sterility (CMS) in plants has been exploited to produce hybrid seeds (see Experimental Insight 17.1). Specific CMS alleles in the mitochondrial genome can be suppressed by specific dominant alleles in the nuclear genome, called Restorer of fertility alleles, RF. Consider the following cross:

♀CMS 1Rf 1/Rf1 rf2/rf2 × ♂CMS2rf 1/rf1 Rf2/Rf2

What genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₁? If some of the F₁ plants are male fertile, what genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₂?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
8:06m

Watch next

Master Mendel's Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:06
Mendel's Experiments
Kylia Goodner
407
4
8
05:48
Mendel's Laws
Kylia Goodner
261
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.