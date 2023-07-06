Cytoplasmic male sterility (CMS) in plants has been exploited to produce hybrid seeds (see Experimental Insight 17.1). Specific CMS alleles in the mitochondrial genome can be suppressed by specific dominant alleles in the nuclear genome, called Restorer of fertility alleles, RF. Consider the following cross:



♀CMS 1Rf 1/Rf1 rf2/rf2 × ♂CMS2rf 1/rf1 Rf2/Rf2



What genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₁? If some of the F₁ plants are male fertile, what genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₂?