Okay, so now let's talk about Mendel's laws. So Mendel studied pea plants and he was able to make a bunch of observations which led him to conclude certain properties and certain laws about inheritance. So some of these properties that he was able to deduce from these p plant experiments that he did was that there was some type of factor that was important for inheritance. And we call this factor a gene now and this gene is absolutely necessary for producing a certain trait. So for instance, seed color, yellow or green. This gene comes in two forms which we now call eels and we know that these two forms or what they're yellow and green for the example that we used above. So those are the two forms, the alleles come in and then one form or alil is dominant to the other. And that was before when we talked about the example in the previous video, that was the, you know, the yellow produced yellow, green produced green. Um but that the green wasn't always, there is not 100% green, it's actually mostly yellow. And so in this case the yellow would be the dominant. Now we don't know anything about, I haven't told you anything about alleles or homo or hetero I guess or anything like that. We're just going off of colors right now. You know, there's some type of factor that has to be inherited to produce a seed color. This seed comes into color. So there's two forms of this. One hereditary factor or one gene, yellow and green and one form is found more often the other. So it's dominant. Now Mendel's laws, he was able to take those that information and actually make laws that govern genetics is super important. And we're gonna talk, we're gonna mention all three. The last one we're gonna save. It's gonna get its own chapter, which is great. The first two were really going to focus on. So the first one is the law of segregation and this means that ali will separate um and this happens during mitosis. Remember the cell division that creates the sex cells. So alil separate to form gametes. Remember these are sex sells So each gamete contains a single allele for each trade, it either contains yellow or it contains the allele for green or it contains the dominant one or the recessive one, it does not contain both. Gametes only contain one allele. And that is the law of segregation. Then you have a lot of dominance and that states that some alleles are dominant and others are recessive. So in this um in the past ones that we've been talking about with Mendel, it's very clear that yellow is dominant because it's everywhere essentially and green is recessive because the only way you can guarantee if you'll get a green one is a green seated plant is if you self a green seated plant. So if there's no yellow there at all, that's the way you'll get a green, but if there is yellow there, you're gonna get mostly yellow because it's dominant. And then the third law, which I'm not going to talk much about, like I said, it's going to get its own chapter. So we're gonna learn a lot about it. It's a law of independent assortment. And this is a bit more complicated and goes into more detail than what we've discussed so far. But it essentially says genes for different traits segregate into gametes independently. So this is what we're talking about, the color of seeds and the shape of seeds. So it's different. So it's more than one trait. So color and shape, they're gonna separate independently into the sex cells. So it's not that all yellow seeds have to be around. Some of them could be wrinkled or square, or something else. And those genes are going to be divided into gametes, gametes completely independently. Now, if you're a little confused on that, that's okay. Like I said, this law is going to get its own chapter. But what's really important to understand now is this law of segregation, There's one allele per sex cell and the law of dominance, that one of the lille is more dominant. So here's another example. This is a cross of white and red flowers. Now, the notation in this image is a little different than what you would normally see. Um But if we look at this, we can ask, you know, first, we look at the law segregation, which states what that alleles, there's gonna be one allele per gammy. And so where we see this happen, as you can see in the organisms, there's actually two alleles for each organism. But when you see down here, these alleles get separated out. You have one here and one here, one here and one here, and those single alleles are going to be combined together to create the next offspring. And then the second thing you have is the law of dominance, which says that one of these alleles is going to be more dominant than the other. And so if we were just to look at this, if we just look at the presence of white and red flowers here, which one's more dominant? I mean, just taking a guess, knowing nothing about genetics which was more dominant, right? It's very clear the red flower is more dominant because there's so they're all red essentially. Just there's only a couple here that are white. And so it's very clear that the red alil is more dominant. So, those are the first two laws that Mendel proposed. Um So with that, let's now move on.

