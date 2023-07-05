Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
2:40 minutes
Problem 18a
Textbook Question

The Rh blood group in humans is determined by a gene on chromosome 1. A dominant allele produces Rh+ blood type, and a recessive allele generates Rh-. Elliptocytosis is an autosomal dominant disorder that produces abnormally shaped red blood cells that have a short life span resulting in hereditary anemia. A large family with elliptocytosis is tested for genetic linkage of Rh blood group and the disease. The lod score data below are obtained for the family.

Over what range of θ do lod scores indicate significant evidence in favor of genetic linkage? <>

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
9:09m

Watch next

Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:09
Mapping Genes
Kylia Goodner
326
2
5
03:04
Modern Mapping
Kylia Goodner
174
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.