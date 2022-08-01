Okay. So now let's talk about modern mapping. So a lot of times I get asked you know, okay this is great. I know how to do this with fruit flies. Right. But is this actually real life? Do people actually still map things with fruit flies? And the answer is that they do? Sometimes I'm sure people do. But that there are new types of gene locus maps. Now the type you're familiar with these are the recombination maps. These use the recombination frequencies. These are the types that I explained to you. Now there are physical maps and this actually uses the genomic sequence. And how do you get the sequence where you have to sequence the D. N. A. Which is more advanced technology than they had during morgan's time. And so these are physical maps. You sequence the D. N. A. You have the nucleotides. And then you use those nucleotides to determine where the gene are located on the chromosome. So you have to sequence the entire chromosome or the genome of the organism to get the actual locations. Um Let me back up. And so um you can also map via certain genomic markers. These are also times where you use genomic sequencing. So you can use single nucleotide polymorphisms. These are single nucleotide changes. And you can say okay well I know there's some snips here and that's what you call them snips? Um and say I know that there's some snips here. Some snips here. So let me use these snip locations to determine where the gene is. You can use restriction fragment length polymorphism polymorphism RFLP S. And these are DNA sequences that restriction enzymes cut If you don't remember I've never heard of a restriction enzyme. All it is is a protein that cuts D. N. A. At a specific sequence. So you can take the D. N. A. You can cut it out specific sequences. You can then sequence that further to look at you know where the cuts were made and how you can use that to determine um jeans locations. And then you also have microsatellites. And these are short repetitive sequences found throughout the genome. There's a lot of repetitive D. N. A. In our genome and these are present in jeans and their present regulatory regions, their presence and sort of what's considered junk DNA. Or non coding regions. Um they're present throughout the entire genome. And you can use them to learn information about where genes are. Right jeans with these sequences can be very easily identified through gene sequencing because you just look for where the repeats are. So these modern mapping mapping methods are much more commonly used today um depending on what you kind of need and what the scientists are looking for. But understanding the traditional methods are super important to understanding the concepts of like how you identify where genes are on a chromosome and their components and parental types and all the things that you just learned. So with that that sounds fun

