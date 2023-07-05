Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
2:21 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook Question

A group of families in which an autosomal dominant condition is present are studied to determine lod scores for possible genetic linkage between three RFLP markers (R1, R2, and R3) and the disease gene. The chart shows lod scores at each of the recombination distances (θ values) tested. Provide an interpretation of the lod score results for each RFLP. Be specific about any significant evidence of genetic linkage.

RFLP                                     θ values
              0.05   0.10   0.15   0.20   0.25   0.30   0.35   0.40
R1           0.5     0.8     1.8     2.2     1.9     0.7     0.2     0.1
R2           1.1     3.1     3.8     3.0     2.1     1.0     0.8     0.1
R3           0.2     0.3     0.1     0.3     0.4     0.6     0.8     0.7

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
9:09m

Watch next

Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:09
Mapping Genes
Kylia Goodner
326
2
5
03:04
Modern Mapping
Kylia Goodner
174
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.