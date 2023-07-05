A group of families in which an autosomal dominant condition is present are studied to determine lod scores for possible genetic linkage between three RFLP markers (R1, R2, and R3) and the disease gene. The chart shows lod scores at each of the recombination distances (θ values) tested. Provide an interpretation of the lod score results for each RFLP. Be specific about any significant evidence of genetic linkage.



RFLP θ values

0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 0.25 0.30 0.35 0.40

R1 0.5 0.8 1.8 2.2 1.9 0.7 0.2 0.1

R2 1.1 3.1 3.8 3.0 2.1 1.0 0.8 0.1

R3 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.8 0.7