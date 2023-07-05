Those who inherit a mutant allele of the RB1 tumor-suppressor gene are at risk for developing a bone cancer called osteosarcoma. You suspect that in these cases, osteosarcoma requires a mutation in the second RB1 allele, and you have cultured some osteosarcoma cells and obtained a cDNA clone of a normal human RB1 gene. A colleague sends you a research paper revealing that a strain of cancer-prone mice develop malignant tumors when injected with osteosarcoma cells, and you obtain these mice. Using these three resources, what experiments would you perform to determine (a) whether osteosarcoma cells carry two RB1 mutations, (b) whether osteosarcoma cells produce any pRB protein, and (c) if the addition of a normal RB1 gene will change the cancer-causing potential of osteosarcoma cells?