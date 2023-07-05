Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMendel's Experiments and Laws
2:43 minutes
Problem 49d
Textbook Question

Go to the OMIM website (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim) and locate the Search button at the top of the page. Use the Search function to look up, one by one, the following three human hereditary diseases that are relatively common in certain populations: 'Tay–Sachs disease' (select OMIM number 272800 from the search results list); 'cystic fibrosis' (select OMIM number 602421 from the search results list); and 'sickle cell anemia' (select OMIM 603903 from the search results list). For each of these diseases, look through the information and provide the following details:

On which chromosome is the gene for the disease located?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
39
Was this helpful?
8:06m

Watch next

Master Mendel's Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:06
Mendel's Experiments
Kylia Goodner
407
4
8
05:48
Mendel's Laws
Kylia Goodner
261
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.