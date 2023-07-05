Skip to main content
Genetics19. Cancer GeneticsCancer Mutations
2:16 minutes
Problem 28c
The table in this problem summarizes some of the data that have been collected on mutations in the BRCA1 tumor-suppressor gene in families with a high incidence of both early-onset breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

Predisposing Mutations in BRCA1
Kindred    Codon    Nucleotide     Coding Effect     Frequency in
                               Change                                    Control
                                                                                Chromosomes    
 1901          24           -11 bp          Frameshift           0/180
                                                       or splice
 2082        1313         C→T           Gln→Stop            0/170
 1910        1756         Extra C        Frameshift           0/162
 2099        1775         T→G            Met→Arg            0/120
 2035         NA*          ?                  Loss of                NA*
                                                       transcript                                      _
Source: (1994). Science 266:66–71. © AAAS.

Note the coding effect of the mutation found in kindred group 2082. This results from a single base-pair substitution. Draw the normal double-stranded DNA sequence for this codon (with the 5' and 3' ends labeled), and show the sequence of events that generated this mutation, assuming that it resulted from an uncorrected mismatch event during DNA replication.

