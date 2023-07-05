The table in this problem summarizes some of the data that have been collected on mutations in the BRCA1 tumor-suppressor gene in families with a high incidence of both early-onset breast cancer and ovarian cancer.



Predisposing Mutations in BRCA1

Kindred Codon Nucleotide Coding Effect Frequency in

Change Control

Chromosomes

1901 24 -11 bp Frameshift 0/180

or splice

2082 1313 C→T Gln→Stop 0/170

1910 1756 Extra C Frameshift 0/162

2099 1775 T→G Met→Arg 0/120

2035 NA* ? Loss of NA*

transcript _

Note the coding effect of the mutation found in kindred group 2082. This results from a single base-pair substitution. Draw the normal double-stranded DNA sequence for this codon (with the 5' and 3' ends labeled), and show the sequence of events that generated this mutation, assuming that it resulted from an uncorrected mismatch event during DNA replication.