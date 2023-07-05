Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationOverview of DNA Replication
2:32 minutes
Problem 21b
Textbook Question

While many commonly used antibiotics interfere with protein synthesis or cell wall formation, clorobiocin, one of several antibiotics in the aminocoumarin class, inhibits the activity of bacterial DNA gyrase. Similar drugs have been tested as treatments for human cancer. How might such drugs be effective against bacteria as well as cancer?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
23
Was this helpful?
5:02m

Watch next

Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:02
Directionality
Kylia Goodner
267
3
2
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication
Kylia Goodner
243
2
2
02:35
Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
148
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.